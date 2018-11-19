Illinois man arrested after video shows vehicle crashing into police station

A man is in police custody in Illinois after security footage showed a vehicle crashing into a new police station in Arlington Heights on Nov. 11.

The video shows the vehicle heading for the station before skidding sideways, leaving the roadway and flipping into the building.

According to police, Sam O. Kerlin, 44, was taken to hospital following the crash but was released this past Friday and taken into custody.

Police say he faces several charges, including speeding more than 35 miles per hour (48 km/h) over the speed limit, reckless driving, driving under the influence of drugs and improper lane use.

Kerlin had been allegedly driving at a high speed of 104 mph (167 km/h) according to the black box recovered from the vehicle.

While at hospital, Kerlin also told police that he had taken cocaine and other prescription drugs prior to the crash, the Daily Herald reports.

Following the crash, the building was inspected by a structural engineer who deemed there was no structural damage. There will, however, be delays in when the police department can move into the new building, something that was supposed to happen this fall.

The interior wall of the lobby where the vehicle hit the building has already been repaired, deputy police chief Nick Pecora told the Herald, and exterior lights were reinstalled this past Thursday.

Kerlin was later released on bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 7.