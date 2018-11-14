Milwaukee police captured on camera saving mother, toddler from overturned car

Two police officers caught on camera saving a mother and toddler from an overturned car last month have been honoured by the department for their quick response.

Bodycam video shows the officers running up to a red vehicle on Oct. 26 at about 10:44 p.m. in Milwaukee and begin trying to break the front window to help the passengers get out.

According to police, officers Thomas Kresa and Michael Ward had been driving when they “observed an object tumbling across both lanes of traffic.”

They stopped their vehicle closeby and ran to the vehicle.

READ MORE: Boy, 12, arrested after alleged joyride leads to police chase in Texas

During the video, they can be heard asking those inside to try and unlock their doors before smashing the glass.

Once they break through the window, a woman can be asking them if they are firefighters, to which they tell her they’re police.

“It was frantic. I didn’t hear a child until she said there was a child in the car,” he told NBC-affiliate TMJ4. “But she was pretty frantic.”

The woman can be heard saying “oh my God,” before police ask her where a baby is. She then hands the baby to the Ward and walks from the vehicle, as Kresa and emergency crews work to get the mother out.

“We are going to take care of him, OK,” Ward told the mother as he grabbed the boy.

As the officer holds the 17-month-old boy, he consistently reassures him, “Mama’s coming,” as the boy cries. They also wrap the boy up with a jacket due to the cool temperature.

READ MORE: Firefighters in California rescue man from burning building

Once the mother was removed from the car, she comes up to Ward, who asks if she wants to hold him. He hands her the boy and tells her to keep him warm with the police jacket wrapped around him.

Police say the mother and son were taken to hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Later, police learned the vehicle was struck by a driver who fled the scene.

This past Tuesday, Ward and Kresa received the Meritorious Service Award for their efforts.