Diddy breaks silence after death of Kim Porter: ‘We were more than soulmates’

Sean (Diddy) Combs made his first public statements Sunday since the loss of Kim Porter, his longtime former girlfriend and mother of three of his children, saying they were “more than best friends” and “more than soulmates.”

Porter, a former model and actress, died unexpectedly at her Los Angeles home on Thursday at age 47. Authorities haven’t given a cause.

WATCH BELOW: LAPD investigate death of model, actress Kim Porter

The Bad Boys For Life rapper had been silent until Sunday, when he sent a pair of tweets about Porter’s death.

READ MORE: Kim Porter, mother of Diddy’s children, dead at 47

“For the last three days I’ve been trying to wake up out of this nightmare,” Diddy said in a tweet that included a video of him cuddling up to a pregnant Porter.

“But I haven’t. I don’t know what I’m going to do without you baby. I miss you so much. Today I’m going to pay tribute to you, I’m going to try and find the words to explain our unexplainable relationship,” he wrote.

For the last three days I’ve been trying to wake up out of this nightmare. But I haven’t. I don’t know what I’m going to do without you baby. I miss you so much. Today I’m going to pay tribute to you, I’m going to try and find the words to explain our unexplainable relationship. pic.twitter.com/QtVnUrv0ep — Diddy (@Diddy) November 18, 2018

In another tweet Diddy said, “We were more than best friends, we were more than soul mates. WE WERE ON SOME OTHER SH*T… And I miss you so much. Super Black Love.”

We were more than best friends, we were more than soulmates. WE WERE SOME OTHER SHIT!! And I miss you so much. Super Black Love 🖤 — Diddy (@Diddy) November 18, 2018

He also posted the video to Instagram.

READ MORE:‘Narcos: Mexico’ star Michael Peña opens up about unfortunate death of location scout for series

Diddy reportedly hosted a private memorial for Porter on Sunday.

According to TMZ, the event included over a hundred family and friends who shared stories about their memories with Porter.

On Monday, Diddy posted a video on Twitter of Porter dancing.

“She loved to dance. Thank you to everybody for your prayers and support. God is the greatest. He woke you up to see another day. Please don’t take it for granted. Let’s go people!!!” he wrote.

She loved to dance. Thank you to everybody for your prayers and support. God is the greatest. He woke you up to see another day. Please don’t take it for granted. Let’s go people!!! pic.twitter.com/Ux7GqP4VjA — Diddy (@Diddy) November 19, 2018

READ MORE: ‘Big Brother Canada’ casting director Robyn Kass gives tips for auditions

Diddy and Porter were a couple on-and-off from 1994 until they split for good in 2007.

Their children are a 20-year-old son, Christian, and 11-year-old twin daughters, D’Lila Star and Jessie James. Diddy also has three other children from other relationships.

Porter also has a 27-year-old son who was largely raised with Diddy, Quincy Brown, from a previous relationship with singer Al B. Sure. Brown, an actor, appears on the Fox series Star and has had a handful of other TV and film roles. Most recently, Brown starred in the Netflix Christmas film, The Holiday Calendar.

READ MORE:Black Friday, Cyber Monday deals for 2018

Brown, Porter’s eldest son, posted an image of himself, Porter, and his two younger twin sisters, D’Lila and Jessie James.

“I am broken…& the only thing that makes sense right now is that you were way too good for this silly world we live in. I love you so much MOMMY. Please give Mee-Maw the biggest hug and kiss for me,” he wrote.

—With files from the Associated Press