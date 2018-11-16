Black Friday, Cyber Monday deals for 2018

Black Friday is almost upon us. For years, retailers have rolled out huge sales in honour of the day after Americans celebrate their Thanksgiving.

The tradition began in the United States, according to Snopes, because retailers wanted to capture the millions of consumers who get the day off (hello, holiday shopping!). But today, more and more countries are embracing the massive shopping event.

The retail phenomenon has even extended into something called “Cyber Monday.” Think mega-deals online, where limitless retailers reduce prices even further to clear out their stock.

Black Friday in Canada takes place on Nov. 23 and Cyber Monday on Nov. 26. However, many retailers will extend their sales before and/or after the actual two shopping days, depending on the store.

Instead of scrambling to search for the best Pre-Black Friday, Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, Global News has put together an all-encompassing list for you.

Keep an eye on this space, as we’ll be updating this information every day.

Pre-Black Friday Sales

Article: Is offering up to 60 per cent off over 300 articles for Black Friday from Nov. 19 to Dec. 2.

Amazon.ca: During its “Countdown to Black Friday,” Amazon will roll out limited-time lightning deals every day.

Best Buy: Black Friday prices are in effect Nov. 17-23.

Canvas Pop: Is offering 50 per cent off everything on its site with the code BLACKFRIDAY from Nov. 19-24.

eBay.ca: Is offering 40 per cent off Adidas Tubular Shadow, 15 per cent off Apple Air Pods, 35 per cent off Google Home Minis and much more.

Endy: Endy’s Annual Black Friday Week will launch on Nov. 19.

Intrepid Travel: Is offering 20 per cent off over 1,000 trips worldwide for 2019 departures. Sale runs Nov. 20-28 for tours departing Jan. 15, 2019 to Dec. 15, 2019.

iRobot: Is offering $100 off the Roomba 960 Wi-Fi-connected robot vacuum and $20 off the Braava jet mopping robot from Nov. 16-19. iRobot is also offering $60 off the Roomba 675 Wi-Fi-connected robot vacuum from Nov. 16 to Dec. 2.

Leon’s: The “Better Than Black Friday Sale” features 15-50 per cent off all furniture for your home and offers deals on electronics and all major appliances.

L’Occitane: Is offering a buy-three-get-one-free stocking stuffer deal, 50 per cent off six-piece travel sets, six deluxe minis and seven flat samples with a box with any $100 purchase, and deluxe minis with a box with any $165 purchase from Nov. 21-24.

Lowe’s: Black Friday sale in-store and online, while quantities last, starts Nov 22. Receive a $25 savings card with every $100 spent on tools, some exclusions apply, see store for details. Offers valid through Nov. 28.

MrMiSocki: Is offering 50 per cent off entire orders when a user subscribes to its membership from Nov. 19 to Jan. 1.

Nordstrom Canada: Is offering customers Black Friday deals online, including an extra 60 per cent off select sale items beginning 12:01 a.m. PST Nov. 22-25.

PetSmart: Is offering $10 off $60 purchases or $20 off $100 purchases online at Petsmart.ca from Nov. 16-22.

Staples: Has a pre-Black Friday sale starting Wed. Nov. 14-22 with over 20 different discounts.

TO112: Is offering 50 per cent off all hair products from Nov. 22-28.

Black Friday Sales

Babies & Kids

Estella: Is offering 30 per cent off all Estella baby gifts, including its handmade organic toys, clothes and accessories. The sale starts Nov. 22-27. Free shipping on orders over $16. No coupon code required.

Beauty

Annabelle: Is offering 40 per cent off everything online from Nov. 23-26. No code required.

Carbon Coco: Is offering 30 per cent off, plus a free toothpaste with any Kit purchase.

Consonant Skincare: Is offering 20 per cent off everything (125ml size of HydrExtreme is the only exclusion) from Nov. 23-26.

CW Beggs: Is offering 30 per cent off everything online and free shipping from Nov 23-26. A mini kit will be offered to the first 100 customers.

Lise Watier: Is offering 20 per cent off everything online, free shipping and a seven-piece gift with purchase of $100 or more from Nov. 23-25. No code required.

L’Occitane: Is offering a buy-three-get-one-free stocking stuffer deal, 50 per cent off six-piece travel sets, six deluxe minis and seven flat samples with a box with any $100 purchase, and deluxe minis with a box with any $165 purchase from Nov. 21-24.

Marcelle: Is offering a buy-one-get-one deal on the entire website and free shipping with every order from Nov. 23-26.

Sephora Canada: Black Friday preview is available on the store’s app. Deals start on Nov. 23.

Tan on the Run/OhSO Organic Products: Is offering a buy-one-get-one-free sale on Nov. 23. Purchase one of any product and you will receive two. No code required.

The Bay: Is offering 10 per cent off all beauty products (cosmetics and fragrances).

TO112: Is offering 50 per cent off all hair products from Nov. 22-28.

Fashion & Accessories

Addition Elle: Black Friday deals begin on Nov. 23-26 online and in stores. No code required.

Anavi Designs: Is offering 20 per cent off all clutches and cross-body bags online, plus free shipping within Canada from Nov. 23-27. No code required.

Ezra Arthur: Is offering 15 per cent off from Nov. 23-27 with the code GLOBALNEWS15.

MrMiSocki: Is offering 50 per cent off entire orders when a user subscribes to its membership from Nov. 19 to Jan. 1.

Nordstrom: Is offering up to 60 per cent off in-store purchases Nov. 21-26. Nordstrom.com is offering up to 60 per cent off beginning Nov. 20-26.

Sport Chek: Is offering up to 50 per cent off alpine ski and snowboard equipment, up to 40 per cent off men’s, women’s and kids’ jackets and 20 per cent off North Face duffels, travel packs and wheeled luggage. They are also offering up to $80 off men’s and women’s running and training shoes and up to 50 per cent off men’s and women’s clothing and shoes.

The Bay: Is offering up to 60 per cent off Topshop, 50 per cent off women’s fashions by Vero Moda, Misguided, DKNY and more, up to 40 per cent off Levi’s and 40 per cent off men’s fashions by Calvin Klein, Dockers and more.

Home & Lifestyle

Article: Is offering up to 60 per cent off over 300 articles for Black Friday from Nov. 19 to Dec. 2.

Canvas Pop: Is offering 50 per cent off its entire site with the code BLACKFRIDAY from Nov. 19-24.

iRobot: Is offering $60 off the Roomba 675 Wi-Fi-connected robot vacuum from Nov. 16 to Dec. 2.

Lowe’s: Black Friday sale in-store and online, while quantities last, starts Nov 22. Receive a $25 savings card with every $100 spent on tools, some exclusions apply, see store for details. Offers valid through Nov. 28.

The Bay: Is offering 55 per cent off All Clad three-piece set, plus 20 per cent off other All Clad products and 10 per cent off Casper mattresses.

Wayfair: Wayfair.ca shoppers can save up to 80 per cent on living room furniture, bedroom furniture, accent furniture, outdoor furniture and much more.

Other

Bubba’s Fine Food: Is offering 30 per cent off everything on its site on Nov. 23.

Loupedeck+: Is offering 10 per cent off on its online store on Nov. 23.

Technology

Defunc: Is offering 20 per cent off sitewide with the code canadadefunc from Nov. 23-26.

Travel

Busabout: Is offering 20 per cent off its Unlimited Passes to the USA and Europe Hop-on Hop-off travel networks and is also offering 15 per cent off everything else, with certain exceptions, from Nov. 23-30 using the promo code BlackFriday.

Contiki: Is offering 20 per cent off a series of its most popular adventures around the world, including a trip to eight European countries in nine action-packed days on its “European Magic” trip and a journey to Latin and South America to visit Peru, Argentina and Brazil. Sale runs from Nov. 23-30.

Expedia: Is offering Black Friday sales on Nov. 23 at 9 a.m. ET/PT. Create an account and download the Expedia App for a chance to use exclusive coupons for deals like 75 per cent off standalone hotels, $500 off $1,000 vacation packages and $25 off $50 Things to Do/Activities. Other deals include 50 per cent off hotels in global destinations, 50 per cent off Things to Do/Activities, 50 per cent off vacation packages in top destinations and surprise flight deals.

Intrepid Travel: Is offering 20 per cent off over 1,000 trips worldwide for 2019 departures. Sale runs Nov. 20-28 for tours departing Jan. 15, 2019 to Dec. 15, 2019.

Trafalager: Is offering 15 per cent off per person on 15 of its trips to Eastern Europe and Scandinavia from Nov. 16-26.

WestJet:

Cyber Monday Sales

Beauty

Annabelle: Is offering 40 per cent off everything online from Nov. 23-26. No code required.

Carbon Coco: Is offering 30 per cent off plus a free toothpaste with any Kit purchase.

CW Beggs: Is offering 30 per cent off everything online and free shipping from Nov 23-26. A mini kit will be offered to the first 100 customers.

L’Occitane: Is offering 20 per cent off sitewide (excluding Castelebajac novelties, value sets and Reset) from Nov. 25-28.

Marcelle: Is offering a buy-one-get-one deal on its entire website and free shipping with every order from Nov. 23-26.

Sephora Canada: Cyber Monday offers begin Nov. 26.

TO112: Is offering 50 per cent off all hair products from Nov. 22-28.

Fashion & Accessories

Addition Elle: Cyber Monday deals begin on Nov. 26 and run until Dec. 1.

Anavi Designs: Is offering 20 per cent off all clutches and cross-body bags online, plus free shipping within Canada from Nov. 23-27. No code required.

Ezra Arthur: Is offering 15 per cent off from Nov. 23-27 with the code GLOBALNEWS15.

MrMiSocki: Is offering 50 per cent off entire orders when a user subscribes to its membership from Nov. 19 to Jan. 1.

Nordstrom: Is offering up to 60 per cent off in-store purchases Nov. 21-26. Nordstrom.com is offering up to 60 per cent off Nov. 20-26.

Sport Chek: Is offering up to 50 per cent off alpine ski and snowboard equipment, up to 40 per cent off men’s, women’s and kids’ jackets and 20 per cent off North Face duffels, travel packs and wheeled luggage. Sport Chek is also offering up to $80 off men’s and women’s running and training shoes and up to 50 per cent off men’s and women’s clothing and shoes.

Home & Lifestyle

Article: Is offering up to 60 per cent off over 300 articles for Cyber Monday from Nov. 19 to Dec. 2.

Canvas Pop: Is offering 50 per cent off sitewide with the code CYBERMONDAY from Nov. 25-31.

iRobot: Is offering $60 off the Roomba 675 Wi-Fi-connected robot vacuum from Nov. 16 to Dec. 2.

Lowe’s: Black Friday sale in-store and online, while quantities last, starts Nov 22. Receive a $25 savings card with every $100 spent on tools, some exclusions apply, see store for details. Offers valid through Nov. 28.

Wayfair: Wayfair.ca shoppers can save up to 80 per cent on living room furniture, bedroom furniture, accent furniture, outdoor furniture and much more.

Other

Bubba’s Fine Food: Is offering 30 per cent off sitewide on Nov. 26.

Estella: Is offering 30 per cent off all Estella baby gifts, including its handmade organic toys, clothes and accessories. Free shipping on orders over $16. No coupon code required.

Technology

Amazon: Cyber Monday deals begin Nov. 26.

Defunc: Is offering 20 per cent off sitewide with the code canadadefunc from Nov. 23-26.

Travel

Busabout: Is offering 20 per cent off Unlimited Passes to its USA and Europe Hop-on Hop-off travel networks and is also offering 15 per cent off everything else, with certain exceptions, from Nov. 23-30 with the promo code BlackFriday.

Contiki: Is offering 20 per cent off a series of its most popular adventures around the world, including a trip to eight European countries in nine action-packed days on its “European Magic” trip and a journey to Latin and South America to visit Peru, Argentina and Brazil. Sale runs from Nov. 23-30.

Expedia: Cyber Monday travel deals will refresh every hour from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET/PT. Create an account and download the Expedia App for a chance to use exclusive coupons such 90 per cent off standalone hotels in the Expedia App, $100 off $1,000 Vacation Packages and hundreds of deals and discounts on flights, hotels, activities, cruises and more.

Intrepid Travel: Is offering 20 per cent off over 1,000 trips worldwide for 2019 departures. Sale runs Nov. 20-28 for tours departing Jan. 15, 2019 to Dec. 15, 2019.

Traflager: Is offering 15 per cent off per person on 15 of its trips to Eastern Europe and Scandinavia from Nov. 16-26.

U by Uniworld: Is offering 30 per cent off any sailings on its France-bound The B ship in 2019 plus a $100 cruise credit that you can use during your vacation. This offer is only available on Nov. 26.

Did we miss a Black Friday or Cyber Monday deal that you’d like to share with us? Fill out the contact form below and we will add it to our list.