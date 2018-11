A section of Akerley Boulevard in Dartmouth’s Burnside Industrial Park is blocked to traffic as police investigate a suspicious package.

Officers were called to the scene at 13 Akerley Blvd. at around 10:45 a.m. Monday.

Akerley Blvd. is blocked off due to a suspicious package that was delivered this morning. #globalnews pic.twitter.com/c9qYO0vYwk — Whitney Oickle (@WOickle) November 19, 2018

The westbound lanes of the road have been closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic between Morris and Mosher drives.