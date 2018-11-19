Freedom Mobile launches 100 GB promotion in latest challenge to Big 3 rivals

Freedom Mobile has launched a new promotion that takes a novel approach to dealing with data overages, which can be an expensive extra cost if usage goes beyond the monthly plan’s limits.

The wireless arm of Shaw Communications Inc. is offering 100 gigabytes of extra data to new and existing customers — provided they sign up for a two-year plan with new handset for $60 per month.

READ MORE: The best, cheapest cellphone plans in Canada in 2018

The offer will be available for only a limited time in provinces served by Freedom, but the company hasn’t disclosed when it will end.

Freedom says the bonus data pool won’t expire, but will be automatically applied when a customer exceeds a qualifying plan’s normal monthly limit.

The Big Binge Bonus promotion is Freedom’s latest tactic for distinguishing itself from Canada’s national wireless carriers owned by Rogers, Bell and Telus.

READ MORE: Wireless carriers can’t keep up after weekend 10 GB for $60 promotion

In October 2017, Freedom challenged its three bigger rivals by offering a plan with 10 gigabytes per month for $50 — at the time a relatively large amount of data for the price.

The three national carriers later launched aggressive discounts and promotions in the weeks before the 2017 year-end holiday period, often the biggest selling opportunity for Canadian mobile carriers.

READ MORE: Cellphone bill complaints surge in Canada. What to do if you’ve been overcharged

Canada has some of the world’s most expensive telecom prices, and wireless prices are generally lower in regions of Canada that have competition between multiple carriers such as Freedom, Videotron, Eastlink and SaskTel.

WATCH: “The Big Three” slashed cell plans to counter newbie Freedom Mobile’s rock bottom pricing in December 2017. Katy Anderson, digital rights advocate sat down with Scott Fee to talk about how long the prices would last and what it meant for the future for consumers.