New ‘rollover data’ cellphone company launches in Manitoba

A new option for cellphone users starts Wednesday in Manitoba: Xplore Mobile is set to launch in the province.

The company says it’s offering Manitoba’s first and only data plan that lets customers roll over the previous month’s unused data.

“Manitobans have been asking for a wireless company that treats them fairly and offers plans that are simple, affordable and transparent. We want to be that company,” said Allison Lenehan, president of Xplore Mobile.

Xplore Mobile was part of the Bell transfer agreement with the Competition Bureau of Canada in 2017.

After Bell acquired MTS, the Competition Bureau ordered the company to sell 24,700 MTS wireless subscribers to Xplornet.

The customers affected would have previously received a letter notifying them of their change in provider.

READ MORE: Manitoba municipality residents suddenly thrust into cell phone dead zone

This is fourth wireless company in the province, along with Bell, Telus, and Rogers.

The company says it will have extra staffing from now until March 2019 to help with the transition period.

Retail stores are now open in Brandon and Winnipeg.