Winnipeg police seek help identifying victim after fatal hit and run

Winnipeg police say a man has died after a hit and run on Friday night near McDermot Avenue and Sherbrook Street.

The victim, a pedestrian, was taken to hospital in critical condition but later died of his injuries.

The driver of the vehicle has been identified, but charges have not yet been laid.

Police are asking the public for help identifying the victim.

The victim, believed to be between 30 and 40 years old, was five feet nine inches tall and weighed 200 pounds. He had brown eyes, longish brown hair and a slight beard.

The victim was wearing a grey baseball cap, a black leather jacket with a St. Vital Midgets hockey patch and a windbreaker with a Canadian Utility Construction patch. He was also wearing blue jeans and blue Skechers shoes.

The traffic unit is continuing to investigate, and anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to call 204-986-7085.