Selkirk RCMP investigating city’s second homicide in a week

Selkirk RCMP are investigating the city’s second homicide in one week.

Police responded to reports of a 64-year-old man in cardiac arrest at a local home on Friday night around 9:15 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from “signs of trauma” and not cardiac arrest like what was reported in the initial 911 call, police told Global News.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and police said his death is being treated as a homicide.

No arrests have been made.

On Nov. 10, RCMP responded to an injured 30-year-old man in Selkirk. Police said the victim was taken to hospital but died a few hours later.

Police designated the incident a homicide and arrested and charged a 24-year-old man on Wednesday.