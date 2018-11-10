Crime
November 10, 2018 5:20 pm

RCMP investigating homicide after early morning death northeast of Winnipeg

By Reporter  Global News

Selkirk RCMP is investigating a homicide following an early morning death on Saturday.

File Photo / Global News
A A

Selkirk RCMP is investigating a homicide following an early morning death on Saturday.

Police received reports of an injured man around 5 a.m. in Selkirk, about 35 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg.

READ MORE: Manitoba communities near the top of ‘dangerous cities’ report

The 30-year-old victim was taken to hospital but died a few hours later, according to police.

RCMP said no further information is being provided at this time.

WATCH: A Nose for Crime: RCMP Police Dog Training

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Homicide Investigation
Manitoba
Manitoba crime
Manitoba homicide
Mantioba RCMP
news
RCMP
Selkirk crime
selkirk homicide
Selkirk RCMP
winnipeg

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News