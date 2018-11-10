RCMP investigating homicide after early morning death northeast of Winnipeg
Selkirk RCMP is investigating a homicide following an early morning death on Saturday.
Police received reports of an injured man around 5 a.m. in Selkirk, about 35 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg.
The 30-year-old victim was taken to hospital but died a few hours later, according to police.
RCMP said no further information is being provided at this time.
