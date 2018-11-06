Manitoba communities near the top of ‘dangerous cities’ report

Winnipeggers like to talk about the city being the “murder capital” of Canada, but according to a recent study of Canada’s most dangerous places by Maclean’s, we’re not even close.

Winnipeg came in at number 32, out of 237 communities across Canada, for homicides. We ranked number 37 overall for all crime – including sexual assaults, drug trafficking, robbery, firearms offences.

The city, however, is tenth in terms of violent crime severity.

The city of Thompson is ranked Canada’s second-most dangerous community overall, trailing only North Battleford, Sask., but it holds the dubious honour of ranking first in violent crime severity.

The study says Thompson’s per capita homicide rate is almost 20 times higher than the national average, with results in categories like assault, impaired driving and sexual assault also eclipsing national averages.

Portage la Prairie rounds out the top five in overall crime, with Selkirk ranking twelfth. In fact, all but one of the 25 most dangerous cities, according to the Maclean’s study, are in the prairies or B.C.

Brandon (46th overall for crime), Steinbach (76th) and Winkler (117th) are the other Manitoba communities represented on the list.

The study ranks Canadian communities using Statistics Canada’s Crime Severity Index, which measures all police-reported crime, considering both the volume and seriousness of offences.

