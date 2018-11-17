RCMP make arrest in Selkirk homicide

Selkirk RCMP have made an arrest in a homicide which occurred in the community on November 10.

Around 5:00 a.m., RCMP say they received a report of an injured man.

The 30-year-old victim was taken to hospital but died a few hour later.

On Wednesday, officers arrested 24-year-old Mitchell Brett Richot.

He’s charged with manslaughter, unauthorized possession of a firearm, and possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Sgt. Paul Manaigre with the RCMP couldn’t say how the two men might have known each other, but said such details would be revealed during court proceedings.

Richot was remanded in custody and appeared in Winnipeg Provincial Court Friday.

The RCMP Major Crimes Unit continues to investigate.