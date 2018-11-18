Crews continue to pick apart cargo plane that overshot Halifax airport runway

Crews continue to take apart the mangled Boeing 747-400 SkyLease cargo aircraft that crashed and overshot a runway at the Halifax Stanfield International Airport nearly two weeks ago.

As of Sunday morning, the back half of the cargo jet has been removed and crews continue to move through to the front of the plane, using heavy machinery to tear into the fuselage.

READ MORE: TSB says cargo jet that overshot Halifax runway was buffeted by crosswind

Flight KKE 4854, which had arrived from Chicago just after 5 a.m. after a two-and-a-half hour flight, had touched down in rainy conditions on Nov. 7 while being buffeted by a crosswind with a potential tailwind, according to preliminary findings by the Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB).

The four members of the crew suffered minor injuries when the empty plane slid 21 metres off the end of Runway 14.

READ MORE: Crews begin taking apart plane that overshot Halifax airport runway

Work is continuing to clean up the cargo plane that overshot the runway at the Halifax airport on November 7. The back half of the plane has been cleared away. pic.twitter.com/Z0PV3tgfVI — Alicia Draus (@Alicia_Draus) November 18, 2018

The aircraft, which was to be loaded with live lobster destined for China, skidded down a slight grassy embankment. The plane hit a large localizer antenna, its landing gear collapsed, two of its four engines were torn off and there was a small fire under the tail section, caused by one of the severed engines.

Onlookers continued to gather and watch the ongoing deconstruction of the plane on Sunday.

WATCH: Cargo plane goes off runway at Halifax airport, 4 sent to hospital

The TSB continues to investigate the incident and says there has been an average of nine overrun incidents every year in Canada since 2013.

— With files from The Canadian Press