Dead humpback whale found near Tsawwassen ferry terminal

A dead humpback whale was found near the Tsawwassen ferry terminal on Friday morning, Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) confirmed.

A DFO spokesperson said its mammal response team will collaborate with the local First Nation to move the humpback whale to another spot for a necropsy to determine the cause of death.

BC Ferries said service at the Tsawwassen terminal was operating as normal.

We are saddened to hear about the whale that washed up near our terminal at Tsawwassen this morning. We’d like to let our customers know that traffic is flowing normally at this time. We will provide updates throughout the day. #BCFerries #BCFHeadsUp ^kb — BC Ferries (@BCFerries) November 16, 2018

On Wednesday, a young killer whale was discovered on a Nootka Island beach.

The Mowachaht/Muchalaht First Nation held a ceremony for the orca on Thursday.