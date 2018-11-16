Dead humpback whale found near Tsawwassen ferry terminal
A dead humpback whale was found near the Tsawwassen ferry terminal on Friday morning, Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) confirmed.
A DFO spokesperson said its mammal response team will collaborate with the local First Nation to move the humpback whale to another spot for a necropsy to determine the cause of death.
BC Ferries said service at the Tsawwassen terminal was operating as normal.
On Wednesday, a young killer whale was discovered on a Nootka Island beach.
The Mowachaht/Muchalaht First Nation held a ceremony for the orca on Thursday.
