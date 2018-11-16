Canada
Dead humpback whale found near Tsawwassen ferry terminal

A dead humpback whale was found near the Tsawwassen ferry terminal on Friday morning, Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) confirmed.

A DFO spokesperson said its mammal response team will collaborate with the local First Nation to move the humpback whale to another spot for a necropsy to determine the cause of death.

BC Ferries said service at the Tsawwassen terminal was operating as normal.

On Wednesday, a young killer whale was discovered on a Nootka Island beach.

The Mowachaht/Muchalaht First Nation held a ceremony for the orca on Thursday.

