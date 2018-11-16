Snow and ice cause delays, school bus cancellations in Edmonton region
After a few days of above-zero weather across Alberta, the temperature dropped Thursday and snow fell overnight, causing roads to ice over and become slick for the Friday morning commute.
Between 5 a.m. and 9 a.m., Edmonton police said 20 crashes were reported on city streets, including two hit and runs and two injury collisions.
Police also said between 6 a.m. and 6:50 a.m., four vehicles were reported stolen and all were left running with keys inside.
Environment Canada issued snowfall warnings Thursday afternoon in northwestern Alberta. As of Friday morning, the warnings were in effect to the west, south and east of Edmonton, as well as in central Alberta around Red Deer, Ponoka and Innisfail.
School boards across the Edmonton region and northern Alberta experienced bus delays and issued cancellations.
Buses were not running in several areas, including at Parkland County School Division, Wolf Creek Public Schools, Wildrose School Division and STAR school division in Leduc County. Black Gold School Division also cancelled buses in New Sarepta.
Environment Canada said the heavy snow was due to a low pressure system moving southeast across the province. By the time snow ends late Friday morning, 10 to 15 centimetres of snow are expected, although isolated pockets of 20 centimetres are possible, the national weather agency said.
Environment Canada issues snowfall warnings when 10 centimetres of snow or more are expected to fall within 12 hours or less.
While Alberta has received several snowfalls so far this year — the first happening at the beginning of September — fresh snow and poor road conditions always get people talking on social media.
Environment Canada also issued wind warnings for parts of southern Alberta, including Airdrie, Drumheller and Okotoks, Thursday afternoon.
