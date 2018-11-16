Snow and ice cause delays, school bus cancellations in Edmonton region

After a few days of above-zero weather across Alberta, the temperature dropped Thursday and snow fell overnight, causing roads to ice over and become slick for the Friday morning commute.

Between 5 a.m. and 9 a.m., Edmonton police said 20 crashes were reported on city streets, including two hit and runs and two injury collisions.

Police also said between 6 a.m. and 6:50 a.m., four vehicles were reported stolen and all were left running with keys inside.

Between 6 a.m. and 6:50 a.m. this morning, four vehicles were reported stolen…all running with keys inside. *Remember, a warm vehicle on your driveway may force you to take a snow day!* — Edmonton Police (@edmontonpolice) November 16, 2018

Environment Canada issued snowfall warnings Thursday afternoon in northwestern Alberta. As of Friday morning, the warnings were in effect to the west, south and east of Edmonton, as well as in central Alberta around Red Deer, Ponoka and Innisfail.

School boards across the Edmonton region and northern Alberta experienced bus delays and issued cancellations.

Buses were not running in several areas, including at Parkland County School Division, Wolf Creek Public Schools, Wildrose School Division and STAR school division in Leduc County. Black Gold School Division also cancelled buses in New Sarepta.

Environment Canada said the heavy snow was due to a low pressure system moving southeast across the province. By the time snow ends late Friday morning, 10 to 15 centimetres of snow are expected, although isolated pockets of 20 centimetres are possible, the national weather agency said.

Environment Canada issues snowfall warnings when 10 centimetres of snow or more are expected to fall within 12 hours or less.

While Alberta has received several snowfalls so far this year — the first happening at the beginning of September — fresh snow and poor road conditions always get people talking on social media.

It was nice for a bit but we are back to snow and winter temps this morning! Traffic a bit backed up on gateway near the whitemud as folks drive to the conditions #yeg #yegtraffic #yegwx pic.twitter.com/3rTukgABl7 — Julia Wong (@JWongGlobalNews) November 16, 2018

Warm up the Tauntaun folks… this commute is going to be a long one. #yegtraffic #ABRoads pic.twitter.com/i6aZ6KuRPr — Daintre Christensen (@Daintre_) November 16, 2018

Quick note: there are no trophies, badges, plaques, or even cookies for being the fastest person on icy roads. So slow down. Then go eat some cookies when you get to work safely. #yegtraffic — Dean (@SwiftNinjaCow) November 16, 2018

Just a reminder: If you intend to participate in #yeg's free to play game of Crash Up Derby, please place your magnetic numbered sticker on your vehicle before travelling today. We don't want any non-gamers injured today. Drive responsibly.#yegtraffic #icyroads — Peter Skinner (@yeg_nerd) November 16, 2018

Manning is a wind polished sheet of ice nightmare. One rollover, one in the ditch that didn’t believe that. #YegTraffic — Braeden Crabtree (@braedencrabtree) November 16, 2018

I’m calling in late for work already, even through I still have 2.5 hours until I need to be there #abstorm #yegwx #yegtraffic — The Girl Has No Name (@oilers_lady) November 16, 2018

Environment Canada also issued wind warnings for parts of southern Alberta, including Airdrie, Drumheller and Okotoks, Thursday afternoon.

