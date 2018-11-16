Crime
November 16, 2018 10:22 am

Peterborough man charged after allegedly swerving vehicle at police cruiser

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News
A Peterborough man is facing several driving charges after allegedly swerving his vehicle toward a marked police cruiser.

Peterborough Police Service
A Peterborough man faces several charges, including impaired driving, after allegedly swerving his vehicle directly at a marked police cruiser last week.

The Peterborough Police Service said that in the early morning hours of Friday, Nov. 9, they received a call from a concerned citizen about a possible impaired driver.

Officers located a vehicle matching the witness’ description in the city’s west end.

“The suspect vehicle allegedly veered into the police officer’s lane, forcing the officer to take evasive driving actions to avoid a collision,” police stated Friday.

Police managed to get the vehicle to stop, and the driver was arrested.

Mitchel Crossman, 27, of Parkhill Road West was charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, driving while ability impaired and driving with a blood-alcohol concentration above 0.08.

He is scheduled for a court appearance in Peterborough on Nov. 29.

