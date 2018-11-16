Driver seriously injured after head-on crash with snow plow in Halifax

Halifax Regional Police say a driver has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a head-on crash with a snow plow on Larry Uteck Boulevard.

The collision happened at around 6:45 a.m., as the snow was beginning to fall in the city.

READ MORE: Stormy forecast prompts closures and cancellations in N.S.

According to police, the snow plow was travelling outbound on Larry Uteck Boulevard towards Kearney Lake Road at the time of the incident.

The driver of the car was taken to the QEII Health Sciences Centre. The snow plow operator was uninjured.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash and members of the accident reconstruction team are on scene.

Traffic has been blocked on Larry Uteck Boulevard between Amesbury Gate and the 102 Highway overpass.

Police say traffic travelling inbound along Larry Uteck from the Hammonds Plains Road direction can veer onto Kearney Lake Road inbound.