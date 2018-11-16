Live
November 16, 2018 5:19 am
Updated: November 16, 2018 5:33 am

Stormy forecast prompts closures and cancellations in N.S.

Rebecca Lau | Global News By Reporter  Global News
Snow, ice pellets and rain are in the forecast for Nova Scotia and New Brunswick Friday.

As of early Friday morning, cancellations and closures are beginning to roll in.

NSCC (Truro, Pictou and Amherst campuses), Annapolis Valley Regional Centre for Education schools and South Shore Regional Centre for Education schools are closed.

Strait Regional Centre for Education schools will have an early dismissal.

Schools in the Halifax Regional Centre for Education are scheduled to open, however.

Follow our live blow below for the latest.

