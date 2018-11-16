Traffic
November 16, 2018 6:17 am
Updated: November 16, 2018 6:22 am

Latest school bus cancellations in the Greater Toronto Area for Nov. 16, 2018

The OPP reported 340 crashes within a four hour span. Shallima Maharaj reports.

The road conditions in the Greater Toronto Area due to the snowfall has resulted in some school bus cancellations and delays Friday morning.

Below is a list of school bus cancellations:

Halton District School Board: All schools are OPEN but bus service CANCELLED for Zone 3, the area north of Steeles Avenue.

Halton Catholic District School Board: All schools are OPEN but bus service CANCELLED for Zone 3, the area north of Steeles Avenue.

