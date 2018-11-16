Latest school bus cancellations in the Greater Toronto Area for Nov. 16, 2018

The road conditions in the Greater Toronto Area due to the snowfall has resulted in some school bus cancellations and delays Friday morning.

Want your weather on the go? Download Global News’ Skytracker weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android

Below is a list of school bus cancellations:

Halton District School Board: All schools are OPEN but bus service CANCELLED for Zone 3, the area north of Steeles Avenue.

Friday Nov 16, 2018: All schools open. School buses cancelled for Zone 3 only. Parents who keep their children at home when schools are open, MUST report this absence before the school day starts. More at https://t.co/KrqhA81V2D. pic.twitter.com/YBRqnaYkOQ — HDSB (@HaltonDSB) November 16, 2018

Halton Catholic District School Board: All schools are OPEN but bus service CANCELLED for Zone 3, the area north of Steeles Avenue.

Fri. Nov. 16/18: School bus transportation CANCELLED to and from school today for ZONE 3.

All schools are open in all Zones! Check HSTS for bus delays in Zones 1 & 2: https://t.co/9jN8WIPbJa pic.twitter.com/6sytoLU63m — Halton Catholic DSB (@HCDSB) November 16, 2018