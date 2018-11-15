Lots of snow on the way to the Maritimes

Winter is well and truly here with Environment Canada placing most of the Maritimes under a snowfall warning on Thursday.

The federal agency says that some areas could receive between 15 and 25 cm of snow.

READ MORE: Residents of Fredericton tent city brace for snowstorm

Environment Canada says snow is set to develop over the southwestern parts of Nova Scotia and New Brunswick on Friday morning before spreading across the region in the afternoon.

The snow is expected to mix with ice pellets in the afternoon and then change over to rain late in the day before tapering to scattered flurries or show on Friday evening and overnight.

WATCH: New Brunswick Medical Society calls for mandatory winter tires on all vehicles

Wind will accompany the storm with gusts of up to 80 km/h expected.

The wind could result in blowing snow and Environment Canada is asking motorists to adjust their driving as needed.