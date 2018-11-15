N.B. RCMP make arrest in gas theft investigation after holes drilled into at least 20 gas tanks

RCMP in New Brunswick have arrested a man in connection with an investigation into gas thefts after holes were drilled into vehicle’s gas tanks and the gas drained out.

According to police, they’ve received at least 20 reports of these thefts since late October.

Eleven reports were in the Codiac area, and nine reports were in the southeast part of the province.

In each case, holes were drilled in a vehicle’s gas tank, and the gas was drained out.

Moncton-based contractor Dan Harris told Global News his truck had been targeted over the weekend. He realized he had been hit when he took his truck to a gas station for a fill-up.

“Filling my truck with gas and you see it spraying all over the ground,” he said. “It was discouraging. You [saw] the holes; you knew you were vandalized.”

Harris ended up drilling bolts in to cover the holes, and says the damage cost him $1,000.

“That’s a $1,000 hit for a small business to lose a day’s production and all the repairs. Everyday ‘Joe Blow,’ everyday people can’t handle this stuff. It’s just not in the New Brunswick way of life,” he said.

RCMP say they arrested a 53-year-old Moncton man on Nov. 15 in Salisbury. He has been released on a promise to appear in Moncton Provincial Court on March 19, 2019.

With files from Callum Smith