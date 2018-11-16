Man robbed in improvised weapon hold-up

A Winnipeg man built a gun out of bicycle parts and then used it to hold up a man in the area of Beverly Street and Sergeant Avenue on Tuesday.

Just after noon, police responded to reports of a man being robbed at gunpoint. The Street Crime Unit searched the area and quickly placed a male suspect under arrest.

The man was carrying a firearm containing a twelve gauge shotgun shell and a hatchet. The firearm was an improvised weapon, according to police. In this case, it was likely constructed from bicycle parts.

“You essentially can take anything with a tube, or anything cylindrical, and if you can put a bullet shell or ammunition inside it and then strike the primer, you can turn almost anything into a gun,” Const. Jay Murray said.

READ MORE: Drug bust in Wolseley turns up cocaine, magic mushrooms, loaded shotgun

Incidents like this have been on the rise in Winnipeg in the last couple of years, Murray said. Police have not yet determined a definite reason for the increase in improvised weapons.

“We don’t know if it’s because firearms are getting harder to come across, or maybe this is a cheaper way to develop something that can fire a bullet or a shell,” Murray said.

The victim of the robbery was not cooperative, according to police, and did not want to press charges.

The suspect is, however, still facing numerous charges, including Possession of a Firearm Knowing Its Possession is Unauthorized, Carrying a Concealed Weapon Prohibited Device or Ammunition, and Failing to Comply with a Probation Order.

He is currently detained in custody.

WATCH: Loaded shotgun seized in Winnipeg’s North End