N.S. man killed in single-vehicle crash in Nappan

A 30-year-old man from Amherst, N.S. has died in a single-vehicle collision.

RCMP say the crash happened just before 11 a.m. Thursday on Highway 302 in Nappan.

According to police, the driver lost control of the vehicle, which rolled off the highway. The driver was ejected from the vehicle.

A witness called 911. Paramedics were unable to revive the victim.

A collision analyst is examining the scene for evidence.