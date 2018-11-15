Nova Scotia begins annual ritual of honouring its ‘Tree for Boston’

Nova Scotia’s annual ritual of making a celebrity out of a tree began today in Oxford, N.S.

The “Tree for Boston” was carefully cut down this morning under blue skies as about 200 people watched, including carol-singing schoolchildren.

READ MORE: Nova Scotia’s annual Christmas tree for Boston coming from Oxford for 1st time

The 14-metre white spruce now starts a four-day tour in which it is feted and paraded and eventually makes its 1,100-kilometre journey to Massachusetts.

The huge Christmas tree is a gift meant to show Haligonians’ gratitude for the help Bostonians provided after the devastating Halifax Explosion 101 years ago.

The province’s Lands and Forestry minister, Iain Rankin, was in Oxford for the tree-cutting, as was Jane Abram, a Mi’kmaq elder from Millbrook First Nation, Mayor Trish Stewart and carollers from Oxford Regional Elementary.

WATCH: About half of all Christmas trees growing in N.S. damaged due to freeze

The tree was to be put on public display at the Rath Eastlink Community Centre in Truro this afternoon.