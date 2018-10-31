Nova Scotia’s annual Christmas tree for Boston coming from Oxford for 1st time

Nova Scotia’s annual gift of a Christmas tree to Boston, as a symbol of thanks for the city’s help in the aftermath of the Halifax Explosion, will be coming from Oxford, N.S.

It marks the first time a tree from Cumberland County has been chosen.

Ross McKellar and Teresa Simpson are donating a 14-metre white spruce, which will be making the trek to Boston next month.

Each year, Nova Scotia sends a tree to Boston to thank the city for sending medical personnel and supplies when nearly 2,000 people were killed in the Halifax Explosion. Hundreds more were left injured or homeless by the 1917 disaster.

The tree will be front and centre at a public cutting ceremony on Nov. 15, where local students will attend and learn more about the Halifax Explosion.

The tree will then travel to Truro that day, where it will be on display at the Rath Eastlink Community Centre.

A public farewell will be held for the tree Nov. 16 at Halifax’s Grand Parade.

The tree’s celebrity tour doesn’t end there. It will be featured in the Chronicle Herald Holiday Parade of Lights on Nov. 17.

At that point, the tree will head to Boston, where it will be celebrated at the city’s annual tree lighting ceremony on Nov. 29.