Consumer
November 15, 2018 1:38 pm
Updated: November 15, 2018 1:39 pm

Class action lawsuit over McDonald’s Happy Meal toys approved by Quebec judge

By The Canadian Press

A girl eats fries in a McDonald's restaurant.

Zhang Peng/LightRocket via Getty Images
A A

A judge has authorized a lawsuit to proceed against McDonald’s Canada over the marketing of Happy Meals to Quebec children.

Montreal lawyer Joey Zukran sought authorization for a class action lawsuit, arguing promotion of the popular meals constitutes illegal advertising to children.

READ MORE: McDonald’s faces class action lawsuit in Quebec for advertising to kids

The decision Wednesday by Quebec Superior Court Justice Pierre-C. Gagnon paves the way for the case to be heard on its merits.

WATCH BELOW: This is what happens to a McDonald’s burger after six years


Story continues below

The province’s consumer protection law — among the strictest in Canada — prohibits commercial advertising directed at children under the age of 13.

READ MORE: Not so Happy Meals: McDonald’s faces class action lawsuit in Quebec

Zukran’s lawsuit claims that displays inside the restaurants showing off toys that come with Happy Meals violate the law.

A spokesman for McDonald’s Canada says the company is fully aware of its obligations under Quebec’s advertising laws and doesn’t believe the class action has merit.

The suit would cover anyone who has purchased a Happy Meal or an individual toy at a Quebec McDonald’s restaurant for a child under the age of 13 since Nov. 15, 2013.

WATCH BELOW: One woman’s McDonald’s success story

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Happy Meal lawsuit
Happy Meals
Joey Zukran
McDonald's Canada
McDonalds Happy Meal lawsuit
Pierre-C. Gagnon

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News