McDonald’s customer punches, chokes manager because she wanted ketchup

Police in California are searching for a woman after she allegedly pushed, punched and choked a McDonald’s manager because she wanted some ketchup.

According to the Santa Ana Police Department, the woman entered the restaurant through an employee back door entrance and asked for some ketchup.

The store manager apparently told the woman she wasn’t supposed to be in the employee area, and then the suspect became “combative.”

Security footage shows the woman and a manager fighting in the drive-thru area of the McDonald’s.

The video shows a second employee trying to pull the suspect off the manager before she stops to give what appears to be a receipt to a customer at the drive-thru window. The staffer then returns to help the manager deal with the combative woman.

A man then runs into the kitchen to get the suspect and the pair leave through the back entrance.

It’s unclear if the suspect got any ketchup.