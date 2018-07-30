McDonald's Restaurant rage
July 30, 2018 10:00 pm
Updated: July 30, 2018 10:01 pm

Victoria police investigate McDonald’s restaurant rage incident caught on video

By Online News Producer  Global News

Victoria police are investigating an assault at a McDonald’s that was caught on video earlier this month.

Staff at the fast food restaurant in the 1500-block of Hillside Ave. say on July 14, a customer was unhappy with her order and became verbally abusive.

When a staff member offered to refund her money, the woman threw several items at the employee.

An unidentified male then intervened and appeared to attempt to calm things down. The woman, however, then struck an ordering kiosk several times, knocking it out of order.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian woman in her early 20s, 5’2″, with a slender build and blonde hair.

On Monday, Victoria police said a person of interest matching the suspect’s description spoke with officers at their Esquimalt Division. She was not arrested at the time.

Police continue to investigate and are asking anyone with information on the incident to call the Victoria Police Department or Crime Stoppers.

