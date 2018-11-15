‘Scrooge the Ticket’ campaign allows Innisfil residents to pay parking tickets with donations

Beginning Monday, residents in Innisfil will have an alternative way to pay parking fines.

According to a release issued by the town, from Nov. 19 to Dec. 3, anyone who receives a parking fine in Innisfil has the option of donating children’s toys, gift cards or non-perishable food items instead of paying their tickets.

The town says all of the donations collected during the “Scrooge the Ticket” campaign will be provided to the Innisfil Food Bank.

READ MORE: Getting ready for winter driving involves more than just changing to snow tires

“This initiative has become a community favourite and we are thrilled to be offering it again,” said Innisfil Mayor Gord Wauchope in the release. “Receiving a ticket is never fun, but it’s pretty incredible that our residents have an opportunity to turn that ticket into a donation that will brighten somebody else’s holiday season.”

According to the town, the donated items must be of equal or greater value than the parking fine and a receipt must be presented.

READ MORE: Toys for Tickets program allows Orillia residents to pay parking fines with toy donations

Anyone interested in partaking in the town’s fourth “Scrooge the Ticket” campaign is asked to bring their items to Innisfil Town Hall located at 2101 Innisfil Beach Rd. no later than Dec. 3 at 4:30 p.m.