Ogilvy Christmas window debuts at McCord Museum

As the sun went up in Montreal, several downtown goers could be seen doing double-takes as they trudged to work on an unseasonably cold morning.

“You just say, ‘wow, amazing,'” said Nathalie Monette.

Don't look now, but the Ogilvy's Christmas window is back… just not at Ogilvy's. The McCord Museum has a portion for 24/7 public display on the corner of Sherbrooke and Victoria, and another part inside the museum itself. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/DjSx7ytPND — Billy Shields (@billyshields) November 15, 2018

She’s looking at a Christmas installation that, for 70 years, had been housed by the Ogilvy department store on Sainte-Catherine and de la Montagne streets.

The display was a popular draw among holiday shoppers strolling through the downtown core.

Marie-Anne Stenbaek has lived in Montreal since 1954 — almost as long as the original Christmas window had been on Ste-Catherine and de la Montagne. She said she was thrilled to see the window back. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/0B0Opfahh5 — Billy Shields (@billyshields) November 15, 2018

Yet, Ogilvy announced last year it would no longer put up the display, partially due to upkeep costs.

The McCord Museum recently agreed to house the installation — at least for the next five years.

“We felt it was our role to continue the tradition,” said CEO Suzanne Savauge.

This part of the installation is called "Mill in the Forest." My favourite part is the two monkeys struggling to move the donkey on the bridge. The struggle is real… @Global_Montreal — Billy Shields (@billyshields) November 15, 2018

There are actually two Christmas windows — the outdoor one is on display around the clock and called “Mill in the Forest.”

Another is inside the museum and is called “Enchanted Village.”

The museum is offering the public the chance to “adopt” one of the animals in the display to defray the cost of maintenance.

The installation is slated to stay open until Jan. 6. and the goal is to keep the exhibit permanent longer than five years.