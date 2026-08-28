Teenager injured after Toronto crash involving car and bicycle

Officials say a teenager has been injured in a crash involving a car and a bike in Toronto late on Thursday afternoon.z
Around 5:30 p.m., Toronto police were called to the area of Steeles Avenue and Maxome Avenue to respond to a crash.
Get daily National news
They said one person was taken to hospital with unknown injuries. Paramedics told Global News they transported a teenager to a local trauma centre with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.
“No other injuries were reported, and there were no road closures,” a Toronto police spokesperson said. “All involved parties and vehicle remained on scene.”
Write a comment