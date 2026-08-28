Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Teenager injured after Toronto crash involving car and bicycle

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted August 28, 2026 11:19 am
1 min read
Police on the scene of a collision in Toronto on Thursday night. View image in full screen
Police on the scene of a collision in Toronto on Thursday night. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Officials say a teenager has been injured in a crash involving a car and a bike in Toronto late on Thursday afternoon.z

Around 5:30 p.m., Toronto police were called to the area of Steeles Avenue and Maxome Avenue to respond to a crash.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

They said one person was taken to hospital with unknown injuries. Paramedics told Global News they transported a teenager to a local trauma centre with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

“No other injuries were reported, and there were no road closures,” a Toronto police spokesperson said. “All involved parties and vehicle remained on scene.”

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices