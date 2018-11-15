2 scramble crosswalks added by Rogers Place in downtown Edmonton

Two new pedestrian scramble crosswalks opened Thursday in downtown Edmonton, which should help quickly move people going to and from events at Rogers Place.

The crosswalks are on 104 Avenue: one is at 102 Street on the east of the arena near the Grand Villa Casino entrance, and the other is two blocks west, at 104 Street near the Mercer Warehouse building.

A third scramble crosswalk is set to open at the end of November or beginning of December in the south end of ICE District, at 103 Avenue and 103 Street.

Pedestrian scrambles — also referred to as scramble intersections, exclusive pedestrian intervals, or Barnes Dances — allow people to cross the intersection in every direction, including diagonally, at the same time while all vehicles have red lights. Vehicles are not permitted to make right turns when traffic signals are red.

These kinds of intersections are used at pedestrian-heavy areas in cities around the world including New York, Pittsburgh, Brisbane, and Tokyo. More locally, Calgary and St. Albert are also testing them out.

There are already two pedestrian scramble crosswalks in Edmonton as part of a year-long pilot project: the first was introduced in late September at Jasper Avenue and 104 Street. A second one was installed at Whyte/82 Avenue and 105 Street in early October.

Edmonton used to have pedestrian scramble intersections but got rid of the last two in 1959 to accommodate growing demand for vehicles.

Drivers who fail to yield to a pedestrian can be ticketed and fined $575.

