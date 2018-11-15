Peterborough man accused of assaulting 2 women

A 20-year-old man has been charged with assaulting a family member and their friend on Wednesday.

Peterborough police say just before noon, a 20-year-old man was sleeping on a couch at an Aylmer Street residence when noise from two other occupants woke him up.

READ MORE: Woman surrenders after four-hour armed standoff in Brighton, Ont.

“The noise disturbed the male and he assaulted the two females,” police said.

Neither victim required medical attention, police said.

Police attended and arrested the man. He was charged with two counts of assault and failure to comply with a probation order.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

Police did not release the man’s name to protect the identity of the alleged victims in the familial incident.