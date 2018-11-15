CMA Awards 2018: Complete list of winners
Nashville was the place to be on Wednesday night, with the 52nd annual Country Music Association Awards held at Music City’s Bridgestone Arena, where CMA Awards were presented to some of country music’s hottest acts.
The awards, hosted once again by Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley, delivered some memorable moments and amazing performances, with country superstar Garth Brooks opening the show with a moment of silence to honour the victims of the recent California shooting.
The trophys have been presented, and the winners of the 2018 CMA Awards are:
Entertainer of the Year
Jason Aldean
Luke Bryan
Kenny Chesney
Chris Stapleton
WINNER: Keith Urban
Single of the Year
WINNER: Broken Halos, Chris Stapleton
Drinkin’ Problem, Midland
Drowns the Whiskey, Jason Aldean feat. Miranda Lambert
Meant to Be, Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line
Tequila, Dan + Shay
Female Vocalist of the Year
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves
WINNER: Carrie Underwood
Male Vocalist of the Year
Dierks Bentley
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
WINNER: Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
Vocal Duo of the Year
WINNER: Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae
Sugarland
New Artist of the Year
Lauren Alaina
WINNER: Luke Combs
Chris Janson
Midland
Brett Young
Vocal Group of the Year
Lady Antebellum
LANCO
Little Big Town
Midland
WINNER: Old Dominion
Album of the Year
From A Room: Volume 2, Chris Stapleton
WINNER: Golden Hour, Kacey Musgraves
Graffiti U, Keith Urban
Life Changes, Thomas Rhett
The Mountain, Dierks Bentley
Song of the Year
Body Like A Back Road, Sam Hunt
WINNER: Broken Halos, Chris Stapleton
Drowns the Whiskey, Jason Aldean feat. Miranda Lambert
Drunk Girl, Chris Janson
Tequila, Dan + Shay
Musical Event of the Year
Burning Man, Dierks Bentley feat. Brothers Osborne
Dear Hate, Maren Morris feat. Vince Gill
Drowns the Whiskey, Jason Aldean feat. Miranda Lambert
WINNER: Everything’s Gonna Be Alright, David Lee Murphy & Kenny Chesney
Meant to Be, Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line
Music Video of the Year
Babe, Sugarland feat. Taylor Swift
Cry Pretty, Carrie Underwood
Drunk Girl, Chris Janson
WINNER: Marry Me, Thomas Rhett
Tequila, Dan + Shay
Musician of the Year
Jerry Douglas, Dobro
Paul Franklin, Steel Guitar
Dann Huff, Guitar
WINNER: Mac McAnally, Guitar
Derek Wells, Guitar
