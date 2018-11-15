Entertainment
November 15, 2018 10:10 am

CMA Awards 2018: Complete list of winners

By Brent Furdyk ETCanada.com
ABC/Image Group LA
A A

Nashville was the place to be on Wednesday night, with the 52nd annual Country Music Association Awards held at Music City’s Bridgestone Arena, where CMA Awards were presented to some of country music’s hottest acts.

Story continues below

The awards, hosted once again by Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley, delivered some memorable moments and amazing performances, with country superstar Garth Brooks opening the show with a moment of silence to honour the victims of the recent California shooting.

READ MORE: Carrie Underwood’s best CMA Awards looks from the last decade

The trophys have been presented, and the winners of the 2018 CMA Awards are:

Entertainer of the Year
Jason Aldean
Luke Bryan
​Kenny Chesney
Chris Stapleton
WINNER: Keith Urban

Single of the Year
WINNER: Broken Halos, Chris Stapleton
Drinkin’ Problem, Midland
Drowns the Whiskey, Jason Aldean feat. Miranda Lambert
Meant to Be, Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line
Tequila, Dan + Shay

Female Vocalist of the Year
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves
WINNER: ​Carrie Underwood

Male Vocalist of the Year
Dierks Bentley
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
WINNER: Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban

Vocal Duo of the Year
WINNER: Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae
Sugarland

New Artist of the Year
Lauren Alaina
WINNER: Luke Combs
Chris Janson
Midland
Brett Young

Vocal Group of the Year
Lady Antebellum
LANCO​
Little Big Town
Midland
WINNER: Old Dominion

Album of the Year
From A Room: Volume 2, Chris Stapleton
WINNER: Golden Hour, Kacey Musgraves​
Graffiti U, Keith Urban
Life Changes, Thomas Rhett
The Mountain, Dierks Bentley

Song of the Year
Body Like A Back Road, Sam Hunt
WINNER: Broken Halos, Chris Stapleton
Drowns the Whiskey, Jason Aldean feat. Miranda Lambert
Drunk Girl, Chris Janson​
Tequila, Dan + Shay

Musical Event of the Year
Burning Man, Dierks Bentley feat. Brothers Osborne
Dear Hate, Maren Morris feat. Vince Gill
Drowns the Whiskey, Jason Aldean feat. Miranda Lambert
WINNER: Everything’s Gonna Be Alright, David Lee Murphy & Kenny Chesney
Meant to Be, Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line

Music Video of the Year
Babe, Sugarland feat. Taylor Swift
Cry Pretty, Carrie Underwood
Drunk Girl, Chris Janson​
WINNER: Marry Me, Thomas Rhett
Tequila, Dan + Shay

Musician of the Year
Jerry Douglas, Dobro
Paul Franklin, Steel Guitar
Dann Huff, Guitar
WINNER: Mac McAnally, Guitar
Derek Wells, Guitar

© 2018 Entertainment Tonight Canada, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
2018 cma awards
2018 cma awards winners list
CMA Awards
cma awards 2018
cma awards 2018 winners list
cma awards performances
cma awards winners
Country Music Association Awards

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News