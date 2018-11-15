CMA Awards 2018: Complete list of winners

Nashville was the place to be on Wednesday night, with the 52nd annual Country Music Association Awards held at Music City’s Bridgestone Arena, where CMA Awards were presented to some of country music’s hottest acts.

The awards, hosted once again by Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley, delivered some memorable moments and amazing performances, with country superstar Garth Brooks opening the show with a moment of silence to honour the victims of the recent California shooting.

The trophys have been presented, and the winners of the 2018 CMA Awards are:

Entertainer of the Year

Jason Aldean

Luke Bryan

​Kenny Chesney

Chris Stapleton

WINNER: Keith Urban

Single of the Year

WINNER: Broken Halos, Chris Stapleton

Drinkin’ Problem, Midland

Drowns the Whiskey, Jason Aldean feat. Miranda Lambert

Meant to Be, Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line

Tequila, Dan + Shay

Female Vocalist of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

WINNER: ​Carrie Underwood

Male Vocalist of the Year

Dierks Bentley

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

WINNER: Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Vocal Duo of the Year

WINNER: Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

Sugarland

New Artist of the Year

Lauren Alaina

WINNER: Luke Combs

Chris Janson

Midland

Brett Young

Vocal Group of the Year

Lady Antebellum

LANCO​

Little Big Town

Midland

WINNER: Old Dominion

Album of the Year

From A Room: Volume 2, Chris Stapleton

WINNER: Golden Hour, Kacey Musgraves​

Graffiti U, Keith Urban

Life Changes, Thomas Rhett

The Mountain, Dierks Bentley

Song of the Year

Body Like A Back Road, Sam Hunt

WINNER: Broken Halos, Chris Stapleton

Drowns the Whiskey, Jason Aldean feat. Miranda Lambert

Drunk Girl, Chris Janson​

Tequila, Dan + Shay

Musical Event of the Year

Burning Man, Dierks Bentley feat. Brothers Osborne

Dear Hate, Maren Morris feat. Vince Gill

Drowns the Whiskey, Jason Aldean feat. Miranda Lambert

WINNER: Everything’s Gonna Be Alright, David Lee Murphy & Kenny Chesney

Meant to Be, Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line

Music Video of the Year

Babe, Sugarland feat. Taylor Swift

Cry Pretty, Carrie Underwood

Drunk Girl, Chris Janson​

WINNER: Marry Me, Thomas Rhett

Tequila, Dan + Shay

Musician of the Year

Jerry Douglas, Dobro

Paul Franklin, Steel Guitar

Dann Huff, Guitar

WINNER: Mac McAnally, Guitar

Derek Wells, Guitar