Rotating Canada Post strikes return to Winnipeg

Rotating strikes have moved back to Winnipeg, forcing postal workers back on the picket line.

The Winnipeg Processing Plant went on strike at 12:01 a.m. Thursday.

The Winnipeg Mail Processing Plant is on strike as of 12:01am CT, Nov 15 – Members: contact your local for more info [https://t.co/gMNdGgYrtg ] #canlab #negos2018 pic.twitter.com/r0OW89JpI3 — cupw (@cupw) November 15, 2018

This will be the second time this year employees walked off the job in Winnipeg.

In October, the rotating strikes were in Winnipeg.

A proposal on Nov. 14 was offered by Canada Post to postal union, it will expire at 11:59 pm Nov. 17.

In a media release CUPW said, “Canada Post has made some movements towards addressing our key priorities, however, we have a long way to go to achieve a negotiated collective agreement.”