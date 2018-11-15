Consumer
November 15, 2018 9:55 am

Rotating Canada Post strikes return to Winnipeg

Canada Post workers are back on the picket line in Winnipeg.

Rotating strikes have moved back to Winnipeg, forcing postal workers back on the picket line.

The Winnipeg Processing Plant went on strike at 12:01 a.m. Thursday.

This will be the second time this year employees walked off the job in Winnipeg.

In October, the rotating strikes were in Winnipeg.

A proposal on Nov. 14 was offered by Canada Post to postal union, it will expire at 11:59 pm Nov. 17.

In a media release CUPW said, “Canada Post has made some movements towards addressing our key priorities, however, we have a long way to go to achieve a negotiated collective agreement.”

