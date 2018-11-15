Barrie Fire investigating after early morning house fire
Crews are investigating after a fire broke out at a home in Barrie early Thursday morning.
According to Barrie Fire, crews were called to a home on Ridgeway Avenue near Little Avenue and Doris Drive shortly after 6 a.m., after receiving a report of a fire.
Officials say five units were assigned to the incident and the fire was contained just before 7 a.m.
READ MORE: Bathroom fire at Nantyr Shores Secondary School extinguished by Innisfil Fire
Barrie Fire says there were no injuries reported as a result of the incident.
According to officials, an investigator was called to the scene to determine the cause and origin of the fire.
Fire personnel are asking residents to avoid the area while the investigation continues.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.