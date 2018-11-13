Bathroom fire at Nantyr Shores Secondary School extinguished by Innisfil Fire

Innisfil Fire crews were called to Nantyr Shores Seconday School in Alcona on Tuesday afternoon after receiving a report of a fire.

According to Innisfil Fire, a small fire was detected in one of the school’s washrooms.

Officials say the sprinkler went off and it suppressed the fire until crews arrived on scene.

READ MORE: Man charged with arson following 2 fires at business in Orillia

According to a tweet from the Simcoe County District School Board, students from Nantyr Shores Secondary School were evacuated to St. Frances of Assisi Catholic School.

Innisfil Fire says the fire was put out and there were no injuries as a result of the incident.

@Innisfil_FIRE on scene at Nantyr Shores Secondary. Small fire in a washroom. Sprinkler activated and supressed the fire until crews arrived. Fire is out and no injuries. — Innisfil Fire (@Innisfil_FIRE) November 13, 2018

This afternoon @Innisfil_FIRE attended Nantyr Shores SS for a small fire. The school was evacuated to St. Frances of Assisi. All students and staff are fine and the fire has been cleared. 1/2 — Simcoe County DSB (@SCDSB_Schools) November 13, 2018