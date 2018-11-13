Crime
November 13, 2018 3:46 pm

Bathroom fire at Nantyr Shores Secondary School extinguished by Innisfil Fire

By Local Online Journalist (Barrie)  Global News
Innisfil Fire / Twitter
Innisfil Fire crews were called to Nantyr Shores Seconday School in Alcona on Tuesday afternoon after receiving a report of a fire.

According to Innisfil Fire, a small fire was detected in one of the school’s washrooms.

Officials say the sprinkler went off and it suppressed the fire until crews arrived on scene.

According to a tweet from the Simcoe County District School Board, students from Nantyr Shores Secondary School were evacuated to St. Frances of Assisi Catholic School.

Innisfil Fire says the fire was put out and there were no injuries as a result of the incident.

