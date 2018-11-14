Newcomer Logan Shaw leads Manitoba Moose past Texas Stars

In just his second game with the team, Logan Shaw recorded three points to help the Manitoba Moose defeat the Texas Stars.

Shaw had two goals and one assist as the Moose just hung on to beat the Stars 5-4 on Wednesday at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

Shaw just missed out on the hat trick as he hit the post and missed an empty net in the Moose triumph. Seth Griffith, Kristian Vesalainen and Skyler McKenzie also notched goals for the Moose. Vesalainen also added an assist and now has eight points in eight games with the Moose this season. JC Lipon recorded a pair of assists.

Manitoba has won two of their last three games.

Roope Hintz, Joel L’Esperance, James Phelan and Colton Hargrove had goals for the Stars.

The two teams combined for five goals in a wild second period which saw the lead go back and forth.

McKenzie’s third-period goal gave the Moose a two-goal advantage with 6:01 remaining. The Stars pulled their goalie soon after and Hargrove made it a one-goal game with just over three minutes left to play. The Stars had several chances to get the equalizer but Moose goalie Eric Comrie stopped them the rest of the way. He finished with 26 saves.

Texas outshot Manitoba 30-20 as Landon Bow made 15 stops in a losing cause.

Moose forward Felix Girard missed the contest, serving the first game of his two-game suspension for an illegal hit.

The Moose continue their four-game road trip on Saturday against the Grand Rapids Griffins beginning at 6 p.m. CT.