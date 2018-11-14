AHL suspends Manitoba Moose forward for illegal check

The American Hockey League suspended Manitoba Moose forward Felix Girard on Wednesday.

Girard was suspended for two games after being given a match penalty for an illegal check to the head in Tuesday’s loss to the San Antonio Rampage.

Girard, 24, will miss Wednesday’s game against the Texas Stars and Saturday’s match versus the Grand Rapids Griffins.

He’ll be eligible to return to the Moose lineup on Sunday when the Moose conclude their four-game road trip against the Chicago Wolves.

Girard has four assists in 13 games in his first season with the Moose. He played with San Antonio for two seasons before he signed with the Moose in July.

Girard was selected by the Nashville Predators in the fourth round, 95th overall in the 2013 NHL Draft.