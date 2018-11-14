Holiday donations: Where to donate in Peterborough and what’s needed the most

Christmas is six weeks away, which means charities around the region are gearing up for the giving season.

“We’re always short on men’s clothes,” said Salvation Army Thrift Store manager, Lynda Ried.

Extra suits and dress coats are on the Salvation Army’s wish list, because dressing up is a big part of the holiday season.

“Wool socks, winter boots, ladies’ winter coats as well, there’s always a short supply of those,” said Ried.

Over at the Kawartha Food Share, the need for food donations grow as the temperature drops. Thanks to the food bank’s new refrigerated truck, they’re now able to rescue food that grocery stores might not be able to sell.

“We bought a refrigerated truck in April, and since then, we have been picking up fresh foods every day of the week, Monday to Friday, so our clients are really benefiting with that and it’s been an awesome addition to our warehouse,” said Kawartha Food Share general manager, Ashlee Aitken.

Aitken says they accept all donations, but this time of year, staple items that have a long shelf life are appreciated.

“So the tunas, peanut butters, soups, vegetables, pasta, pasta sauce — anything that our clients can cook with that might not necessarily have the means to cook them, like a kitchen,” said Aitken.

Both the Kawartha Food Share and The Salvation Army hope to keep the momentum of the giving season going because there is a need all year long.

If you’re interested in donating, you can drop off food into donation bins at your local grocery store, drop off clothing at The Salvation Army Thrift Store at 863 Chemong Rd., or you can donate to its Christmas Hamper program.