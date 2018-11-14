Weather
November 14, 2018 3:36 pm

Environment Canada says Ottawa could see big snowfall Thursday night, Friday morning

By Local Online Journalist (Ottawa)  Global News

Environment Canada has released a special weather statement for Ottawa warning of the potential for a large amount of snowfall to begin the weekend.

According to Environment Canada, conditions are favourable for significant snowfall beginning late Thursday and ending Friday morning.

“A developing low-pressure system will track northward along the Eastern Seaboard Thursday and Friday,” said Environment Canada in a statement. “Snow associated with this low will affect Eastern Ontario beginning Thursday evening. Snow will continue Thursday night and end Friday morning.”

A spokesperson for the City of Ottawa assures that the city is prepared to meet the road clearing needs.

Environment Canada also said the potential total snowfall could be 10-15 cm. This could affect commuters on their way home Thursday evening as well as those heading to work Friday.

-More to come

Global News