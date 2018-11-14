Environment Canada says Ottawa could see big snowfall Thursday night, Friday morning
Environment Canada has released a special weather statement for Ottawa warning of the potential for a large amount of snowfall to begin the weekend.
According to Environment Canada, conditions are favourable for significant snowfall beginning late Thursday and ending Friday morning.
“A developing low-pressure system will track northward along the Eastern Seaboard Thursday and Friday,” said Environment Canada in a statement. “Snow associated with this low will affect Eastern Ontario beginning Thursday evening. Snow will continue Thursday night and end Friday morning.”
A spokesperson for the City of Ottawa assures that the city is prepared to meet the road clearing needs.
Environment Canada also said the potential total snowfall could be 10-15 cm. This could affect commuters on their way home Thursday evening as well as those heading to work Friday.
