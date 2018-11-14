City of Barrie restricts overnight on-street parking due to snow

Temporary overnight on-street parking restrictions are in effect in Barrie.

According to a news release issued Wednesday morning, the city has declared a “winter maintenance event,” restricting on-street parking overnight to allow for snow removal.

“The parking restriction is required due to the 10-20 cm of snow that fell on Barrie last night,” the release reads.

Officials say on Nov. 15 from 3 a.m. to 6 a.m., on-street parking is prohibited within the downtown business improvement area.

Parking on other city streets is prohibited between 12:01 a.m. and 7 a.m., to allow crews to effectively clear the streets.

READ MORE: Barrie, Orillia, Midland under snow squall warning: Environment Canada

Residents are reminded that Barrie’s overnight parking by-law prohibits on-street parking between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m. in the downtown improvement area and on other city streets between 12:01 a.m. and 7 a.m., from Dec. 1 to March 31.

Outside of that time period, the city says “winter maintenance events” are declared when streets require snow plowing, sanding, salting, direct liquid application, snow removal or other winter maintenance operations.

More information about Barrie’s winter maintenance operations can be found online.

Watch: Winter car maintenance