Barrie, Orillia, Midland under snow squall warning: Environment Canada

The Barrie, Midland, Orillia and Collingwood areas are under a snow squall warning.

Environment Canada issued the warning Wednesday morning, saying visibility in the area will be significantly reduced by heavy, blowing snow.

According to officials, lake effect snow squalls have developed off of Lake Huron and Georgian Bay and will continue through the morning.

The weather agency is warning residents that the snow will accumulate quickly.

Environment Canada says between five and 10 centimetres of snow is expected in the heaviest snow squalls.

According to officials, the heaviest band is located near Wiarton and stretches to Collingwood and Barrie. The band will begin to shift southwards through the morning and will taper to flurries by the afternoon.

Environment Canada is cautioning residents that snow squalls cause weather conditions to change quickly.

“Snow squalls cause weather conditions to vary considerably; changes from clear skies to heavy snow within just a few kilometres are common,” the warning reads.

Officials say visibility will be reduced to near zero at times in the heavy, blowing snow. Residents are warned that travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some areas.