Fiery crash in New Glasgow shuts down section of major road

A main road in New Glasgow, N.S., was forced to close for an hour Tuesday night following a fiery two-vehicle crash.

New Glasgow Regional Police say the crash along East River Road, in front of the Aberdeen Hospital, was reported around 4:45 p.m.

Police say the crash involved a Volkswagen car and a SUV travelling southbound.

Both drivers and the three passengers in the SUV were uninjured, according to police, but the Volkswagen sustained significant damage after catching fire.

The SUV sustained minor damage.

READ MORE: N.S. teen charged with public mischief for allegedly faking abduction

Police say the Volkswagen was towed from the scene, causing the section of East River Road to close for an hour.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated.