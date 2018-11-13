3 facing charges after man robbed at Saskatoon bar
Saskatoon police said they’ve arrested the people who robbed a man with a knife at a bar on Monday night.
The suspects fled the bar in the 2400-block of 22nd Street West in a black vehicle, according to police. A man had his wallet stolen by the suspects, who were known to him.
READ MORE: Convenience store employee injured in Saskatoon robbery
Officers located the vehicle a short time later, parked at a home in the 1200-block of Avenue L South. A man and a woman were arrested.
Police said a machete, a sawed-off rifle, and ammunition were found during a search of the vehicle. The woman also had a knife.
The investigation next led officers to a home in the 100-block of Barber Crescent where a high-risk vehicle stop was conducted on a black SUV. Police detained and later released four women.
Officers said an imitation firearm was located inside the SUV.
READ MORE: Man armed with knife, machete robs 2 women at Saskatoon ATMs
The second robbery suspect was taken into custody inside the home on Barber Crescent, according to police.
A 20-year-old man is charged with uttering threats, pointing a firearm, and robbery.
A man and woman, both 23, are facing charges of robbery, breach of probation, and numerous weapons-related offences.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.