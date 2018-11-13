3 facing charges after man robbed at Saskatoon bar

Saskatoon police said they’ve arrested the people who robbed a man with a knife at a bar on Monday night.

The suspects fled the bar in the 2400-block of 22nd Street West in a black vehicle, according to police. A man had his wallet stolen by the suspects, who were known to him.

Officers located the vehicle a short time later, parked at a home in the 1200-block of Avenue L South. A man and a woman were arrested.

Police said a machete, a sawed-off rifle, and ammunition were found during a search of the vehicle. The woman also had a knife.

The investigation next led officers to a home in the 100-block of Barber Crescent where a high-risk vehicle stop was conducted on a black SUV. Police detained and later released four women.

Officers said an imitation firearm was located inside the SUV.

The second robbery suspect was taken into custody inside the home on Barber Crescent, according to police.

A 20-year-old man is charged with uttering threats, pointing a firearm, and robbery.

A man and woman, both 23, are facing charges of robbery, breach of probation, and numerous weapons-related offences.