35th annual Secret Santa campaign kicks off in Saskatoon

The Secret Santa campaign ensures 800 Saskatoon families receive toys and food hampers for Christmas.

The 35th annual Secret Santa campaign kicked off at Saskatoon city hall over the noon hour on Tuesday.

The holiday drive distributes toys and food hampers to 800 Saskatoon families during the Christmas season.

Mayor Charlie Clark started the festivities by lighting the tree at city hall and placed the first gift under the tree in the main lobby.

“It’s actually really rewarding, not just for us, but also all the volunteers that put all their time during the course of this campaign, to see the families face to face and see how grateful they are and how much it means to them at such a special time of year,” said Nicole Semko, Secret Santa Foundation executive director.

People can donate online or drop off unwrapped toys at locations around the city.

In 2017, Secret Santa collected and purchased over 10,000 toys and stocking stuffers and purchased over 50,000 pounds of food.

The Secret Santa Foundation has helped 50,000 Saskatoon families since its inception in 1983.

