Trump could give written answers to Russia investigation questions this week: source

President Donald Trump is expected to provide written answers to questions from the special counsel probing Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election as soon as this week, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

The questions from Special Counsel Robert Mueller that Trump is preparing to answer relate only to Moscow’s involvement in the election, and not to whether Trump may have tried to obstruct the Russia investigation, the source told Reuters.

READ MORE: Donald Trump’s advisers worried about Mueller’s next steps in Russia probe

Among the topics covered is a June 2016 meeting between the president’s son, Donald Trump Jr., other members of Trump’s campaign team and a group of Russians, the source said.

Trump met with his lawyers this week in anticipation of responding to the questions, according to the source.

WATCH: Coverage of Russia investigation on Globalnews.ca

Recusal debate follows Trump’s pick of acting attorney general 01:34 Recusal debate follows Trump’s pick of acting attorney general 00:48 Protecting Mueller and his investigation is paramount: Schumer after Sessions out as AG 01:49 Trump says Russia meddling didn’t impact vote, blames Clinton for Democrats’ loss in 2016 02:01 Trump dismisses possibility he asked Russia for help to win Montana 00:38 Trump says ‘find some collusion’ in attack on Russia investigation 01:35 Donald Trump ramps up attacks on ‘discredited’ Mueller probe after NYT report

Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for Trump, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Trump answering Mueller’s questions as soon as this week. He declined to comment earlier Tuesday on any meetings with the president to review answers to the questions.

Peter Carr, a spokesman for the special counsel, declined to comment.