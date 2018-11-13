Politics
Trump could give written answers to Russia investigation questions this week: source

By Staff Reuters

President Donald Trump is expected to provide written answers to questions from the special counsel probing Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election as soon as this week, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

The questions from Special Counsel Robert Mueller that Trump is preparing to answer relate only to Moscow’s involvement in the election, and not to whether Trump may have tried to obstruct the Russia investigation, the source told Reuters.

Among the topics covered is a June 2016 meeting between the president’s son, Donald Trump Jr., other members of Trump’s campaign team and a group of Russians, the source said.

Trump met with his lawyers this week in anticipation of responding to the questions, according to the source.

Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for Trump, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Trump answering Mueller’s questions as soon as this week. He declined to comment earlier Tuesday on any meetings with the president to review answers to the questions.

Peter Carr, a spokesman for the special counsel, declined to comment.

© 2018 Reuters

