Three arrested in rooftop break-ins in Halton, Peel, York, Waterloo and Hamilton

An arrest has been made in connection with a series of reported rooftop break-ins in Halton, Peel, York, Waterloo and Hamilton.

READ MORE: Traffic stop in Hamilton results in 3 arrests, drug seizure

Police say there have been 13 reported break-ins since Oct. 4, and the investigation led to the identification of three persons responsible.

Two Hamilton men, aged 25 and 34, as well as a 30-year-old man from Kitchener, are now facing several charges.

READ MORE: 2 killed in overnight plane crash at Brantford airport

Police say search warrants were executed at homes of the accused, resulting in the seizure of stolen property, break and enter tools and a large quantity of cash.