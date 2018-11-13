Calgary police seek suspects after clerk stabbed during convenience store robbery

Calgary police are asking for the public’s help finding a suspect connected to a robbery during which a convenience store clerk was stabbed.

Police said a man entered the Lucky 7 Convenience Store at 6800 Memorial Drive East at around 10 p.m. Monday and demanded money from a cashier.

“The man attacked the cashier, stabbing him before fleeing the store,” police said in a news release Tuesday. “A woman was also observed outside of the store holding a knife and fled the area with the male suspect.”

Police said the two people ran away from the store and were seen heading west. The robbery wasn’t successful, because no money or property was taken during the incident, police said.

The clerk was transported to the hospital in life-threatening condition but is now listed as being stable, police said.

Police said the first suspect is a man in his 20s, approximately 5’6″ tall, who was wearing a dark hoodie with a green design on the back, blue jeans and a white baseball hat at the time.

The second suspect is a woman, approximately five feet tall with a slim build, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 403-266-1234 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers online or 1-800-222-8477.