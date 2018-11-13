Woman running in Kiwanis Park inappropriately touched by man on bicycle: London police

London police are looking for help from the public after a woman reported being inappropriately touched while she was out for an afternoon run.

According to police, the woman was running in Kiwanis Park near Trafalgar Street at roughly 4:30 p.m. Monday when she was approached from behind by a man riding a bicycle.

Police say she was touched inappropriately by the man, who then fled on the bicycle.

The suspect is described as approximately five-feet-10-inches tall, aged 18-20 with a thin build and short reddish-blond hair.

He was wearing a light coloured zip-up sweatshirt with the hood up, a bandana over his nose and mouth, and oversized blue jeans.

He was riding a dark-coloured smaller bicycle, similar to a freestyle or “trick” bicycle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).